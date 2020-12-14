Police: Man, 23, arrested on felony child pornography charges

article

Officials from Montgomery County have arrested a man on felony charges related to possessing child pornography.

Jorvan Ramos Martinez, 23, of Conshohocken, has been charged with 100 second and third degree felony counts of possessing child pornography.

Investigators from the Montgomery County Detective Bureau were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of 47 child pornography images to a Dropbox account.

All of the images were of girls, ages infants to 8 years old, involved in sexual acts.

Detectives were able to trace the computer IP address used to access the Dropbox account to a Verizon account where Jorvan Ramos Martinez lived.

After executing a search warrant, dectives found a Dropbox account, which contained 662 image files. A review of files found they showed girls less than 12 years old involved in sexual acts. In some photos, the children appeared to be drugged or restrained.

Ramos Martinez is being held on $25,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., Dec. 16, 2021 before Magisterial District Judge Deborah Lukens.