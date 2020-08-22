Police: Man, 23, critical after shot in chest in Cobbs Creek

article

Authorities say a man is fighting for his life following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Cobbs Creek.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest near the intersection of 61st Street and Christian Street just after 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was found at the scene. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the shooting.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP