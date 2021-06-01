Police: Man, 23, shot and killed in East Germantown; 2nd gunshot victim recovering

article

A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in East Germantown.

Officials said the shooting occurred Tuesday night, around 10, on the 1200 block of East Chelten Avenue.

Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers rushed the young man to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 27-year-old man, was also shot. He managed to run to a McDonald’s at Stenton Avenue and East Haines Street, before realizing he was shot. That second man is expected to recover.

Police say an investigation is underway. So far, they have no motive for the shooting.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

