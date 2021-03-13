Police: Man, 24, critically injured after Kensington shooting

article

A man is fighting for his life as another night of violence sets on Philadelphia.

According to officials, police were called to the 3200 block of Emerald Street on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting and say no weapon was found and no arrests have been made.

