Police: Man, 26, charged in North Philadelphia murder

article

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for the shooting death of 30-year-old Brian Lawhon in North Philadelphia.

Joseph Schimpf, 26, of North Howard Street, has been charged with murder and related offenses.

Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person screaming at the 7-Eleven on West Girard Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found Lawhon, of Walnut Park Drive, laying unresponsive on the pavement.

Lawhon was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital in extremely critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Investigators say there was a fight between Schimpf and Lawhon leading up to the shooting.