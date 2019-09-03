Police: Man, 26, charged with murder in North Philly double shooting

article

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a deadly double shooting that occurred in North Philadelphia in June.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, June 30, on the 3000 block of Clearfield Street.

RELATED: Woman killed, man critically injured in North Philadelphia double shooting

The double shooting left a 23-year-old woman dead and a 36-year-old man critically injured.

Tianna Valentine-Eatman, a 23-year-old woman from Ridge Avenue, was shot in the face and died on the scene. A 36-year-old man was shot three times and hospitalized in critical condition.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, police arrested 26-year-old Theodor Dixon, of West Olney Avenue. He was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.