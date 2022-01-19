Police: Man, 27, extremely critical after shooting in Tacony

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Tacony section late Tuesday ni ght.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Unruh Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. When police initially arrived to the scene, they found everything but a victim.

Police say the shooting scene consisted of over 45 spent shell casings that came from three separate semi-automatic weapons. Several of the shell casings appear to have come from a rifle and other shell casings appear to be from a handgun.

While police were investigating the scene, they were notified that Frankford Hospital had a 27-year-old shooting victim arrive by private vehicle.

The 27-year-old shooting victim had been shot in the head. He's in extremely critical condition at this time.

Police say the victim will be transferred to Jefferson University Hospital, but they need to first stabilize the victim.

Police are holding the vehicle that brought in the 27-year-old as a part of the crime scene. They are also holding the three individuals who brought in the victim as possible detectives.

According to officials, there were real time crime cameras and private business cameras in the area so they are hoping to use that footage to piece together what occurred.

An early investigation indicates that the shooters were firing eastbound on Unruh.

One unattended vehicle on the 4600 block of Unruh Avenue was struck by gunfire. They also found another vehicle that had been struck by the gunfire.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter