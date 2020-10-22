Police: Man, 28, shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia

article

A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot a short distance from his home Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old victim was shot once in the head on the 6100 block of Castor Avenue around 10:30, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Responding officers rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the gunfire.

