Police: Man, 30, shot and killed in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after they say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia overnight.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday on the 5500 block of Market Street.

Police say the victim was shot once in the back and transported to Mercy Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim has yet to be identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.