Police: Man, 32, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say police responded to the 100 block of Aspen Street a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday, for a reported shooting.

A 32-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, according to authorities. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

