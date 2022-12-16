Police: Man, 33, found dead from blunt force trauma to the head in Nicetown backyard

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a man found with trauma to his head.

According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Brunner Street around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say Marquis Jackson, 33, was found in a backyard with an injury to his face.

Medics pronounced him dead on scene at 4:23 p.m., per police.

On Thursday, the Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death as homicide, officials say.

According to police, the investigation is active and ongoing with homicide detectives.