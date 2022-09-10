Police: Man, 34, critically wounded after he was shot inside a vehicle in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside of a vehicle in West Philadelphia.
Officials say the shooting happened on Lansdowne Avenue and North 75th Street early Saturday morning, around 1 a.m.
Responding officers found the man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and listed in critical condition.
Police are investigating the shooting, but no arrests have been made.