Police: Man, 34, critically wounded after he was shot inside a vehicle in West Philadelphia

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside of a vehicle in West Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened on Lansdowne Avenue and North 75th Street early Saturday morning, around 1 a.m.

Responding officers found the man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting, but no arrests have been made.