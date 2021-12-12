Police: Man, 35, stabbed to death in Mayfair

article

A man has died after he was stabbed in the Mayfair section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 1:56 a.m. on the 6600 block of Charles Street.

Police say the 35-year-old man was stabbed one time in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.

So far, there have been no arrests made. The investigation remains ongoing.

