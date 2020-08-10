Police: Man, 37, stabbed in neck in Center City

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck in Center City.

It happened on 15th and Market Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was stabbed once and taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made but a weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

