Police: Man, 38, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

A man has died as a result of a shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue.

Police say the 38-year-old man was shot once in the right side of the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

