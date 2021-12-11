Police: Man, 38, shot and killed in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died as a result of a shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue.
Police say the 38-year-old man was shot once in the right side of the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
