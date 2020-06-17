Police: Man, 40, shot twice while sitting in parked car in Kensington

article

Authorities say a 40-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot twice while sitting in a parked car in Kensington on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 1800 block of East Somerset Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers reportedly did not find a victim on scene, but were told by a witness that a man was shot and driven to Episcopal Hospital.

MORE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Police say a 40-year-old victim was found at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso and arm. He was placed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the man was sitting inside a car with a woman when an unknown shooter fired four shots through the windshield. The woman was reportedly unharmed.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP