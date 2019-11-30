Police: Man, 47, fatally shot during police-involved shooting in Delaware

Police in Delaware say they are investigating a shooting involving a state trooper.

Delaware State Police said a 47-year-old man was shot by a trooper Friday night in Lewes.

Police said troopers responded to a call about an armed man threatening suicide. Police said the man was outside a residence displaying a handgun when he was shot in the upper torso by an officer.

The man was taken to a Beebe Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately identify the trooper or the man who was shot.

