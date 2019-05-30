Police: Man, 47, gunned down in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - Police say a man died following a shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 1000 block of Poplar Street shortly before 5:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived they discovered a 43-year-old man later identified as Deablo Clentscale inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
According to authorities, the victim was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital and was pronounced dead around 6 p.m.
No arrests have been made as detectives continue to gather information.