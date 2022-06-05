Police: Man, 5-year-old boy ejected from dirt bike in fatal New Castle crash

A man is dead, and a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a crash in New Castle Saturday night.

Delaware State Police say the 31-year-old man was driving a dirt bike with a 5-year-old boy around 9:11 p.m. The boy was reportedly riding on the front of dirt bike between the driver and the handlebars.

The bike struck a Volkswagen Golf as it crossed New Castle Avenue, according to police. Both the dirt bike driver and 5-year-old boy were then reportedly ejected from the bike.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the 5-year-old was transported to AI Dupont Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the dirt bike is unregistered and does not have any lighting equipment.