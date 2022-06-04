Man in critical condition after daytime shooting at Philadelphia SEPTA station, police say

article

Police say an afternoon shooting at a North Philadelphia SEPTA station has left one man in the hospital.

The alleged shooting occurred underground on the Broad Street Line at the Susquehanna-Dauphine station just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the 23-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

All trains are now operating on normal schedules, according to SEPTA.

Police are still looking for the alleged shooter.