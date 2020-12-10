Police: Man, 55, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting

article

Authorities in North Philadelphia are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Officers from the city's 22nd district responded to the 2300 block of North 30th Street around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 55-year-old man was fatally shot in the back, according to police. A 22-year-old victim was rushed to Temple Hospital in critical conditions with gunshot wounds to the neck and chin.

No arrests have been reported at this time. No word on what sparked the deadly shooting.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter