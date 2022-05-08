Police: Man, 66, stabbed in neck, chest during robbery in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are investigating a stabbing that left a man in critical condition on Sunday morning.
According to authorities, the stabbing happened on the 1800 block of Somerset Street at 9:57 a.m.
The victim, a 66-year-old man, was found with three stab wounds in the neck, a stab wound in the chest and multiple in his hand, police say.
Authorities say the stabbing happened during a robbery.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to authorities.
Police say the weapon was recovered and a man is in custody.