Police: Man, 66, stabbed in neck, chest during robbery in Kensington

article

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a stabbing that left a man in critical condition on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the stabbing happened on the 1800 block of Somerset Street at 9:57 a.m.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was found with three stab wounds in the neck, a stab wound in the chest and multiple in his hand, police say.

Authorities say the stabbing happened during a robbery.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Police say the weapon was recovered and a man is in custody.