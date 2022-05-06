Watch: Gunman ambushes victim on Kensington street in broad daylight

Philadelphia police have released video of an ambush shooting that occurred in broad daylight in Kensington and left a man critically injured.

The shooting happened Thursday, May 5, on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street.

Video shows the victim standing on the corner of Clementine Street and Kensington Avenue when he was approached by the armed suspect.

The suspect, who was armed with two handguns, fired several shots and struck the victim multiple times, police say. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was armed with two handguns and one was equipped with an extended magazine.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen running south on Ruth Street.

The suspect has been described as having a thin build and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black or dark blue New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.