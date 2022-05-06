School District of Philadelphia to screen students for weapons at middle schools

article

The efforts to combat gun violence in Philadelphia has reached the city’s middle schools as School District of Philadelphia officials say they’ll begin periodically screening students for weapons.

Beginning Monday, May 9, 6th through 8th grade students will be subject to the periodic weapons screenings. The district says that the screenings will take place at six schools per day and be conducted at every middle school and elementary schools with middle grades.

Every school will be screened at least once before the end of the school year.

The district says the screenings will be conducted by school safety personnel in the presence of at least one school leader. The screenings will utilize hand wands and metal detectors to screen for weapons, and all bags, backpacks and personal items will be checked.

The screenings will take place in the morning, and in most cases, be conducted in the school's entryway.

District officials say students will be give an opportunity to dispose of any illegal or inappropriate items prior to being screened without consequence.

Confiscated weapons like knives, pellet guns and brass knuckles will not be returned. Students who elect not to participate in the screening will be referred to school leaders.

If students are found to be in possession of a firearm they will be detained by school safety officials and referred to the Philadelphia Police Department., officials say.

In a letter sent home to parents, school district officials cited an increase in gun-related incidents and violence taking place in schools an communities as a reason for the screenings.

"The District understands that this level of screening may feel intrusive and inconvenient. The Office of School Safety is committed to implementing this process with transparency and sensitivity towards the various and unique social, developmental and societal factors. School Safety personnel will treat every individual fairly with dignity and respect. If you have additional questions, please email schoolsafety@philasd.org," the letter read.