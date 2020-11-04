Police: Man accidentally shoots 5-year-old girl in arm

A 5-year-old girl was reported shot overnight in North Philadelphia, and police say the incident appears accidental.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before midnight at an apartment on the 1800 block of North Sixth Street.

Police say the man dropped the girl off at the hospital and took off.

The girl was shot once in the arm. The bullet went into her hip. The girl is now in stable condition, police say.

According to investigators, it appears the shooter is a 30-year-old man who lives at the home and was handling the gun when it accidentally went off.

Police are still searching for that man.

Advertisement

We're told there were five other children inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest