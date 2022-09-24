Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz

article

A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section.

35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting.

Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his body and a 30-year-old woman shot one time, according to officials.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both of the victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center in private vehicles and both were placed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. A weapon was recovered, but no word on any arrests.