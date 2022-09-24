Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz
OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section.
35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting.
Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his body and a 30-year-old woman shot one time, according to officials.
Both of the victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center in private vehicles and both were placed in stable condition.
Police are investigating the shooting. A weapon was recovered, but no word on any arrests.