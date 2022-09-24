Man, 41, injured in Southwest Philadelphia drive-by shooting, police say

article

A 41-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South 51st Street Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30, according to officials.

The 41-year-old victim was outside when someone in a silver sedan drove by and shot him.

MORE HEADLINES:

The driver of the sedan then drove off.

Medics took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

Police in the 12th District are investigating the scene. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.