DA: Man arrested for robbing female city worker near Philadelphia Police headquarters

A man has been arrested and charged for the robbery and assault of woman in Center City last week.

Police say a 25-year-old female city worker was attacked from behind on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, in front of the Philadelphia Police headquarters around 6 a.m. on September 14.

Surveillance video reportedly caught the moment she was pulled to the ground and dragged about 10-15 feet by the suspect. She sustained cut on her arms, and required treatment at a local hospital.

A man, identified as 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington, then grabbed her backpack and fled the scene, according to police. The backpack contained credit and debit cards and personal items.

Officers spotted a man panhandling at a convenience store in the same clothes as the suspected robber later that morning.

A week later, officers saw the same man wearing the same clothes on the 300 block of North Columbus Boulevard. He was detained, and later charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receipt of stolen property and related offenses.