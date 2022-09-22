Suspect sought in connection with sexual assaults on SEPTA Broad St. Line

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with two sexual assaults on the Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia.

Officials say the assaults happened about 15 minutes apart at 2100 South Broad Street and 1600 South Broad Street on September 19th, just before midnight.

The man is described as about 5’7" with a thin build, probably in his early 20s. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the band Queen on the back of the sweatshirt. He had black shorts on with the Under Armour symbol on the right thigh and black running sneakers.

Anyone who sees the man should not approach him, but dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information regarding the incidents or the man are urged to contact Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or 3252.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.