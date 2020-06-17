Police: Man armed with box cutter charged following police-involved shooting

article

Philadelphia police say they have charged a man following a police-involved shooting in Olney earlier this month.

The incident happened on June 9 around 4 p.m. after police say Officer Casey McGovern observed a man attempting to gain entry to a property on the 5400 block of N. 6th Street.

The man, later identified as 22-year-old Brian Anderson, bent down near the doorway of the house and removed a box cutter, then advanced towards Officer McGovern, who attempted to create distance by retreating down the street, according to police.

Anderson closed the gap and grabbed Officer McGovern from behind, placing his arm, with the knife, around her neck, and tackling her to the ground, police said. While struggling on the ground, Officer McGovern discharged her weapon, striking Anderson in the right thigh, according to police.

Anderson was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition. McGovern suffered cuts and abrasions to both elbows and was treated by medics at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Police say Anderson, of the 5400 Block of North 6th Street, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and related charges.

“We are relieved that Officer McGovern was not more seriously injured, and that this event did not result in the loss of life,” said Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, adding, “We are also acutely aware of the impact of an officer-involved discharge, not only on the involved officer and civilian, but also on the communities we serve. Accordingly, as is the case with all officer-involved discharges, we are proceeding with a thorough and objective investigation through our bifurcated process. Officer McGovern has been placed in administrative duty status as the investigation ensues.”

Casey McGovern, 25, is a 2-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. She is assigned to the 35th District.

