Police: Man shot, wounded after attacking officer with box cutter

article

Police say an officer shot and wounded a man officials said was armed with a box cutter in north Philadelphia.

Police said the female officer was at a property in the city's Olney section when a 22-year-old man attacked her.

They said the officer tried to get away but was grabbed from behind, and both fell to the ground, after which she shot him in the leg.

The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Officials said the officer had bruises and abrasions on her arms and elbows. The officer-involved shooting unit and Internal Affairs are investigating.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP