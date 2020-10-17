Police: Man arrested following hour long barricade situation in West Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say a suspect is in custody after a woman alerted police that she was being held against her will by an armed man inside a home Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Allison Street around 3 a.m. and spoke to the woman through a basement window. Police say the woman claimed she was being held captive and was afraid to go to the door.

Authorities declared it a barricade situation just before 3:30 a.m. and set up a staging area around the residence. Over an hour later, SWAT officers were able to apprehend a man and clear the home without incident.

Investigators did not report any injuries. Details are limited at this time as police continue to investigate.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!