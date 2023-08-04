Police: Man arrested for threatening to detonate explosive device at Musikfest

A Pennsylvania man is in custody after police say he threatened to detonate a homemade explosive device at a nearby music festival.

Authorities say Robert Bowen was arrested following a police search of his home on Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

It's alleged that Bowen made statements regarding his intent to construct and detonate an improvised explosive at this year's Musikfest.

Investigators say they quickly linked Bowen to several incidents in and around Bethlehem involving a person detonating "firework-sized" devices.

Officials say while their criminal investigation remains active, there is no threat to the public.

Musikfest kicked off Friday night and runs through next week.