Police: Man assaulted, items stolen during violent home invasion in Oxford Circle

Authorities are investigating after a group of men, some armed with guns, barged into an Oxford Circle home and assaulted a man before stealing items.

Investigators say the home invasion happened on the 6700 block of Akron Street around 4 a.m.

A 31-year-old man was home with a woman and a 9-year-old child when police say a group of five or six men piled into the home through a rear entrance. Several of the men were reportedly armed with guns and one of the men struck the 31-year-old in the head.

Police say the group stole studio equipment and cell phones during the home invasion. Emergency medical crews responded to the scene, but the victim refused treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Philadelphia police immediately.

