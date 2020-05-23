Police: Man barricades self in Episcopal Hospital ER room, sets fire

Authorities say a Kensington-area emergency room was evacuated on Friday after a man barricaded himself inside a room and lit bedsheets on fire.

Police say the man, who is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, came to Temple University Hospital's Episcopal Campus for detox treatment. Soon after being placed in an ER room, the man reportedly barricaded the door, turned on the oxygen tanks and lit his bedsheets on fire.

According to investigators, a maintenance worker broke a window into the room and the suspect tried to flee. Hospital security held the man until officers arrived and placed him under arrest.

Fire officials declared the small blaze an arson incident. No injuries were reported.

The emergency room will reportedly remain closed until the damages are repaired.

