Police: Man breaks no contact order, stabs wife during argument

Police in Delaware have arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his wife during an argument as the couple drove down the road.

Investigators say Daniel L. Kopec, 48, was driving with his wife on Christian Road early Friday morning when the two began arguing.

According to police, Kopec pulled out a four-inch knife and stabbed the 45-year-old woman in the abdomen. Kopec took the victim to a friend's house where her wounds were bandaged.

Kopec and the woman reportedly traveled to the suspect's home in Delaware City. Police say the woman fled for help while Kopec was sleeping Friday afternoon. She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

During an investigation, it was revealed that the victim had a no-contact order against Kopec.

Kopec was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon, and related offenses.

