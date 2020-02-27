Police: Man charged with soliciting 15-year-old girl for sex online in Chester County

Prosecutors in say a 41-year-old man has been charged in Chester County after he attempted to forge a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl online.

Investigators say Kevin Lewis Stopford was arrested Wednesday at the Nottingham Inn in East Nottingham Township where he arranged to meet the victim for sex.

Authroities reportedly became aware of Stopford's communication with the victim on Monday, when Avondale police received a tip about explicit communication with a minor on Snapchat.

Investigators posed as the minor victim and continued communication with Stopford. According to police, Stopford continued to solicit the victim for sexual acts and a sexual encounter.

Police say Stopford traveled to the Nottingham Inn Wedneday and was met by detectives who took him into custody.

Stopford has been charged with several criminal offenses including unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor and attempted sexual abuse of a minor.

