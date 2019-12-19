Prosecutors: N.Y. man drove to South Jersey to have sex with girl

Federal prosecutors say a New York City man traveled to southern New Jersey to sexually assault an underage girl he met online.

Richard Gabriel Piedra Ordonez is charged with transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and traveling to Cape May County, N.J., for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

It wasn't known Thursday if the 35-year-old Queens resident has retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say Piedra began chatting with the girl in May using various social media and messaging programs.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible life term if convicted.