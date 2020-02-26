DA: Man sought sex online with 14-year-old girl in Burlington County

article

Prosecutors have charged a man who they say attempted to arrange a sexual encounter in Burlington County with an underage girl online.

John Emilio, 42, of Staten Island, charged with second-degree attempted luring and related offenses.

Emilio thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office (BCPO). In reality, he was communicating with a detective from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.

During the investigation, Emilio allegedly sent nude photos of his genitals, said he was very excited that he would be having sex with a girl so young and looked forward to taking her virginity.

RELATED STORIES:

Prosecutors: NY man drove to South Jersey to have sex with girl

Advertisement

Officials: Man charged with luring 14-year-old boy for sex in Camden County

Suspended NJ deputy facing federal charges in teen sex case

Prosecutors said Emilio became a suspect in November during a proactive investigation into the exploitation of children in cyberspace.

Emilio had allegedly discussed coming to Burlington County to have sex with the girl, either at a Route 130 motel or inside of his vehicle, but the trip never materialized.

Emilio was taken into custody Tuesday at his home following the execution of a search warrant.

Prosecutors said Emilio waived extradition and will be brought to New Jersey in the near future. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP