Police: Man critical after being shot 7 times in North Philadelphia

article

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times throughout his body in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of North Marshall Street.

Police say the 34-year-old man was shot seven times throughout his stomach and leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



