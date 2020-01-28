Police: Man critical after being stabbed by roommate in Tioga

article

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed by his roommate in Tioga.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of West Ontario Street.

The 38-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck and was hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.