Police: Woman stabs man in the face inside Kingsessing home
KINGSESSING - Police are investigating after they say a woman stabbed a man in the face during a domestic incident in Kingsessing overnight.
The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Monday inside a home on the 5600 block of Florence Street.
Police said the 52-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed by a known doer.
No arrests have been made at this time and no weapon was recovered. This is an ongoing investigation.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
