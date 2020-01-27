Police: Woman stabs man in the face inside Kingsessing home

article

Police are investigating after they say a woman stabbed a man in the face during a domestic incident in Kingsessing overnight.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Monday inside a home on the 5600 block of Florence Street.

Police said the 52-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed by a known doer.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapon was recovered. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

