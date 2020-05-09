Police: Man critical following officer-involved shooting in South Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in South Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened on the 2500 block of 7th Street just before 6 p.m.

An off-duty officer reportedly confronted a man who was rummaging through a recycling bin and breaking glass. Police say the man lunged at the officer and swung a pair of scissors at him.

The officer, who police say identified himself as police, shot the man in the wrist, chest and leg.

First responders transported the man, who is believed to be in his 60s, to Jefferson Hospital where he is in critical condition. The officer was reportedly unharmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

