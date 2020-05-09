Police: Man, 52, stabbed during robbery in West Oak Lane

article

Police say a 52-year-old man is recovering after he was stabbed in the abdomen during a robbery early Saturday morning in West Oak Lane.

According to investigators, two unknown suspects stabbed the man in an alleyway on the 6600 block of North 16th Street.

The suspects reportedly stole $30 from the man and fled the area on foot. Investigators say no weapon was found.

Police took the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

Authorities have not given a description of the suspects.

