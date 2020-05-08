Police: Overnight gun violence in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A man is dead and another victim is hospitalized following two separate overnight shootings in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia, police say.

The violence began on the 100 block of Indiana Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say a 24-year-old man was sitting inside his car when at least one unknown shooter opened fire.

The victim was reportedly struck in the back of the head and the left side of his head. He was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m.

Nearly an hour later and just two blocks away, police say at least six shots were fired at a 29-year-old man on the 2800 block of North Front Street. The victim was struck in the leg and taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Responding officers reportedly stopped a car fleeing the scene and arrested three men. Investigators say they are being questioned.

Authorities also spent the overnight hours investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say a 30-year-old victim was shot several times in the chest on the 500 block of Leiper Street and ran three blocks before collapsing in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

Police believe the violence was the result of a botched drug transaction. Investigators found several bags of marijuana in the victim's car and backpack.

