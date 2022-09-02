Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting

article

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood.

Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m.

15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived on the location.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the man was shot one time and the bullet entered his arm, traveled through the torso and into the man's leg.

Police believe the shooting happened as a result of a robbery or theft, either a carjacking gone bad or some personal property of the victim.

Police rushed him to Frankford Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.