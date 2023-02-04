Police: Man critically injured after he is shot multiple times inside West Philadelphia corner store

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times inside a West Philadelphia corner store.

According to officials, the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 59th Street Saturday evening, about 5:30.

Responding officers from the 19th District rushed the man to Lankenau Hospital. The man, thought to be in his early 20s, took multiple bullets throughout his body. He was listed in critical condition.

Police were searching for one male suspect, but no arrests were announced.

