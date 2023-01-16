Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night.

Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old man who had been shot two times in the stomach and one time in the face.

The victim was transported to Temple hospital where police say he was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m.

Officers say they recovered a gun at the scene, but no arrest was made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.