Police: Man dies after being shot at 28 times in Olney

Minutes after an alleged robbery turned deadly in Olney, officers were called to another fatal shooting in the area.

According to police, 35th District officers responded around 1:30 a.m.

Officers were handling the robbery case at the intersection of N 5th Street and W Olney Avenue when they heard gunshots coming from the intersection of N 5th Street and W Champlost Avenue, police say.

According to authorities, additional units responded to the 6000 block of N 5th Street and found a shooting victim inside of a parked car.

Police say a man was slumped in the driver's seat of an Infiniti with multiple bullet holes in the driver's side window.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, was unresponsive and police say he was shot once in the face and several times in the torso.

Authorities say medics transported him to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the man was shot while sitting in the driver's seat because the car was hit by gunfire more than 10 times.

Police are investigating a shooting in Olney that left one man dead.

A total of 28 spent shell casings were found just outside of the vehicle, Small says.

Investigators say the bullets were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic guns.

Small says when the victim was taken to the hospital, a gun was found on his waistband.

"It appears that although he had a gun, it appears that he never had a chance to use that weapon because it was still in his waistband when he arrived at the hospital," Small says.

According to police, several cameras were active in the area during the time of the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing and active.

