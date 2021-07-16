Police: Man drives himself to hospital after being shot 3 times in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man who was shot at least three times in the lower body in West Philadelphia managed to drive himself to a nearby hospital where he is currently fighting for his life.
The Philadelphia Police Department said the shooting happened near the intersection of 42nd and Wallace streets just before 5:30 p.m.
According to police, the 23-year-old victim drove himself to Penn Presbyterian Hospital after being shot three times in the lower body. Police say the man is in critical condition.
The victim's car is being held by police at the hospital.
No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting. Police do not know what sparked the gunfire.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement